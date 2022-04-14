ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How you can snag a free coffee on Wawa’s 58th anniversary

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hj5l_0f8w0aa600

Wawa is offering all customers a free any size coffee on April 14 to celebrate the company’s 58th anniversary.

The chain expects to distribute more than 2 million coffees across the company’s 960+ stores, according to Wawa Inc.

“As we mark our 58th anniversary, we look forward to brightening the days of our customers, associates and communities with free coffee, special recognitions and vital resources, continuing our longstanding tradition of providing necessary support to our communities and National Partners during times of need,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO in a statement.

In addition to offering free coffee to customers all day Thursday, Wawa stores will each honor one customer as part of its “Day Brightner” campaign, donate $1 million in gift cards across multiple charities, host a limited-time beverage to support the Children’s Miracle Network, and more.

Wawa opened its first store in Delaware County, Pennsylvania in 1964 and has been hosting ‘Wawa Day’ ever since to celebrate the company’s milestone.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gheysens
CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch

(CNN) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. entered a plea of guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Russia warns of new nuclear deployments in Baltics if Finland, Sweden join NATO

Russia is warning of new nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO, as the two countries inch closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday that “there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic” if Finland and Sweden join NATO.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy