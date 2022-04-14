ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County will add new Superior Court to handle an increase in cases

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton County is adding a new Superior...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

2 Republicans seek to become first elected judge in new Hamilton County court

Two candidates are vying to become the first elected judge of Hamilton County Superior Court 7, a new court that will become operational Jan. 1, 2023. Republicans Stephenie Gookins, an attorney and partner at Terry & Gookins, and Darren Murphy, a Hamilton County magistrate judge, will face off in the May 3 primary. No Democratic candidates have filed to run.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
County
Hamilton County, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Government
9&10 News

Michigan Supreme Court Adds 2nd Flint Water Case to Docket

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is getting more involved in Flint water criminal cases after agreeing to hear arguments in May about whether a one-person grand jury violates the state constitution. The court on Wednesday added Nick Lyon’s case to the May 4 docket, the same day...
FLINT, MI
WTVM

Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order on new Superior Court Judge

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge. The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer. His term...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superior Court#Crime

Comments / 0

Community Policy