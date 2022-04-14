Hamilton County will add new Superior Court to handle an increase in cases

Two candidates are vying to become the first elected judge of Hamilton County Superior Court 7, a new court that will become operational Jan. 1, 2023. Republicans Stephenie Gookins, an attorney and partner at Terry & Gookins, and Darren Murphy, a Hamilton County magistrate judge, will face off in the May 3 primary. No Democratic candidates have filed to run.
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County announced Friday it will lift its mandatory face mask order on April 4. The court added it will still recommend the usage of masks, especially for those who are at risk.
A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
The number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has increased in the past two weeks, and it remains at a very high level, according to The New York Times. Last week, there was an average of 106 new daily cases reported in the county, which is a 76 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior.
Latah County added two cases of COVID-19 since Friday, it was announced Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Those cases were in a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Latah County now has a total of 6,110 confirmed cases, 557 probable cases and 48 deaths.
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is getting more involved in Flint water criminal cases after agreeing to hear arguments in May about whether a one-person grand jury violates the state constitution. The court on Wednesday added Nick Lyon’s case to the May 4 docket, the same day...
GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge. The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer. His term...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of methamphetamine arrests in Russell County has been growing at an alarming rate. According to Sheriff Heath Taylor, so has the amount of meth on the streets. So far this year Taylor said they’re averaging close to 20 meth cases a month. That’s compared...
