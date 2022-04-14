ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Great Valley Honors Retiring Chancellor by Creating Endowment Fund for Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

By Leah Mikulich
Image via Penn State Great Valley.

Penn State Great Valley School recently held a Launchbox Showcase where its advisory board announced the creation of the James A. Nemes Endowment in honor of the chancellor who is retiring this summer.

As a part of the Invent Penn State program, the Great Valley Launchbox is one of 21 Launchbox and Innovation Hubs that help early-stage entrepreneurs develop their ideas into successful businesses through a collaborative community of peers, mentorship, and professional resources.

“It was such an honor to hear that an endowment in support of the Great Valley LaunchBox had been created in my name,” said Nemes.

“I’ve been an enthusiastic supporter of Invent Penn State since its inception, but to be able to leave this legacy was beyond my wildest expectations. I look forward to hearing all of the great works that the LaunchBox will undoubtedly accomplish going forward.”

Nemes joined Great Valley in 2007 as head of the engineering division. Later, he stepped up as interim chancellor in January 2015 and chancellor and chief academic officer a year later.

Within the past five years, Nemes has overseen the establishment of the REV-UP Center for Entrepreneurship and initiated a partnership with nearby Immaculata University to establish a pipeline of graduate students.

Moreover, he oversaw the $1.9 million renovation that created the Knowledge Commons and established a $50,000 educational equity scholarship.

The new endowment has been funded through gifts from active and emeritus members of the Great Valley Advisory Board, and additional gifts to this endowment pledged by April 30 will be matched by university funds.

This endowment will provide permanent, flexible support for the LaunchBox, which collaborates closely with LaunchBoxes at other Penn State campuses — including Brandywine, Abington, Berks, and Harrisburg — and the Chester County Economic Development Council.

