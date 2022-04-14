Plumsteadville Fire Company Volunteer, 22, Passes Away Suddenly at Utica University in N.Y.

Image via the Utica Tangerine.

The sudden death of 22-year-old John Paul “JP” Ramel has robbed Plumsteadville Fire Company of a dedicated volunteer and Utica University (N.Y.) of a student about to graduate. Ramel’s untimely passing, likely caused by stroke, was covered in the Daily Sentinel.

The announcement of the loss came from Utica University President Laura Casamento, who reported that Ramel suffered a stroke on Apr. 8 and succumbed two days later.

Ramel was a senior construction management major who would have graduated with the Class of 2022 on May 12.

“The University has contacted JP’s family to extend condolences, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts at this extraordinarily difficult time,” Casamento wrote.

His firefighting volunteerism included service while at school, where Ramel was part of the New York Mills Fire Department. Officials there posted their remembrances online, writing: “He was a bright, conscientious and humble young man who loved volunteering in the fire service and participating in other community service activities.”

Another Facebook remembrance from a high-school friend read: “JP was one of the nicest and most caring young men there is. He would always answer firefighting questions for me in science class at [Central Bucks High School – East], and always had a smile on his face!”

