Way back in 2010, United Airlines had initially ordered 25 Airbus A350-900s. Over the years, this deal has evolved several times. In 2017, the airline said that it was changing its existing order for 35 A350-1000 to 45 A350-900 widebody aircraft to replace older, less efficient aircraft. With 12 years having passed since the airline's initial order announcement and a number of first-delivery deferrals, where does the airline currently stand on its commitment to the type? Let's take a look in today's article.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO