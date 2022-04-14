ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79

 3 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Alex Gilady, an International Olympic Committee member from Israel who also previously served as a senior vice president of NBC Sports, has died. He was 79. The IOC announced...

Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
Black Enterprise

Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
