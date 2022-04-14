This is the City in Florida With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Florida, there were an average of 7.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Florida has reported 27,321.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 11th most of all 50 states. Florida has reported 342.6 deaths per 100,000, the 17th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area has reported 2,164,355 confirmed cases, or 35,535.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Florida.

Tallahassee, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 29,627.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach peaked at 13.8% in April 2020, and is now at 4.2% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,164,355 35,535.6 21,688 356.1 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 113,236 29,627.7 1,044 273.2 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 200,495 29,217.4 2,973 433.2 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 682,796 27,214.2 6,539 260.6 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 401,487 26,702.2 5,231 347.9 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 130,176 26,662.0 1,924 394.1 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 191,597 25,980.4 2,147 291.1 Gainesville, FL 323,799 83,252 25,711.0 919 283.8 Panama City, FL 182,161 46,531 25,543.9 820 450.2 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 68,975 25,353.2 895 329.0 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 751,883 24,271.1 10,059 324.7 Ocala, FL 353,526 83,496 23,618.1 2,087 590.3 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,175 23,371.7 682 659.3 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 187,602 23,342.0 3,018 375.5 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 134,227 22,924.9 2,084 355.9 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 85,122 22,916.0 992 267.1 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 104,971 22,239.1 1,829 387.5 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 139,912 21,648.6 2,336 361.4 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 32,601 21,171.0 652 423.4 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 29,638 20,416.2 973 670.3 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 36,079 19,925.8 806 445.1 The Villages, FL 125,044 21,858 17,480.2 572 457.4

