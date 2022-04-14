Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Florida Stacks Up
The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,521,227 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.8% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Florida, 67.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the U.S. average.
Though Florida is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of April 12, Florida has received about 47,216,600 vaccinations and administered about 78.2% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 5,867,926 confirmed cases of the virus in Florida as of April 12 -- or 27,550 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,345 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of April 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|82.2%
|868,611
|32,671
|2
|Vermont
|80.5%
|504,361
|17,456
|3
|Maine
|79.4%
|1,063,280
|17,761
|4
|Connecticut
|78.6%
|2,807,267
|20,738
|5
|Massachusetts
|78.4%
|5,410,677
|24,773
|6
|Hawaii
|77.7%
|1,103,797
|16,600
|7
|New York
|76.1%
|14,880,040
|25,718
|8
|Maryland
|75.9%
|4,584,276
|16,814
|9
|Washington D.C.
|75.7%
|517,949
|20,103
|10
|New Jersey
|75.0%
|6,682,986
|24,872
|11
|Washington
|73.0%
|5,503,909
|19,468
|12
|Virginia
|73.0%
|6,215,667
|19,692
|13
|California
|71.4%
|28,235,932
|23,043
|14
|Colorado
|70.7%
|4,027,023
|23,806
|15
|New Mexico
|70.7%
|1,480,641
|24,765
|16
|New Hampshire
|69.9%
|948,818
|22,393
|17
|Oregon
|69.8%
|2,924,792
|16,863
|18
|Minnesota
|69.2%
|3,885,723
|25,542
|19
|Delaware
|69.1%
|667,953
|26,913
|20
|Illinois
|68.0%
|8,669,307
|24,177
|21
|Pennsylvania
|67.9%
|8,694,354
|21,779
|22
|Florida
|67.2%
|14,313,744
|27,550
|23
|Wisconsin
|65.3%
|3,798,711
|27,353
|24
|Utah
|64.9%
|2,052,994
|29,376
|25
|Nebraska
|63.4%
|1,223,602
|24,779
|26
|Arizona
|62.1%
|4,450,625
|28,083
|27
|Texas
|61.7%
|17,710,865
|23,317
|28
|Iowa
|61.7%
|1,946,658
|24,071
|29
|Alaska
|61.4%
|452,936
|32,637
|30
|Nevada
|61.4%
|1,862,167
|23,552
|31
|Kansas
|61.0%
|1,777,359
|26,480
|32
|North Carolina
|61.0%
|6,336,807
|25,367
|33
|South Dakota
|61.0%
|538,381
|26,891
|34
|Michigan
|59.9%
|5,983,088
|23,942
|35
|Ohio
|58.2%
|6,801,200
|22,898
|36
|South Carolina
|57.3%
|2,914,558
|28,908
|37
|Kentucky
|57.1%
|2,553,617
|29,517
|38
|Oklahoma
|57.1%
|2,250,029
|26,277
|39
|West Virginia
|56.9%
|1,027,841
|27,600
|40
|Montana
|56.9%
|603,983
|25,685
|41
|Missouri
|55.9%
|3,422,747
|23,104
|42
|Indiana
|55.0%
|3,678,466
|25,295
|43
|Georgia
|54.9%
|5,779,985
|23,795
|44
|North Dakota
|54.8%
|416,829
|31,590
|45
|Idaho
|54.8%
|961,258
|25,347
|46
|Tennessee
|54.7%
|3,703,253
|29,877
|47
|Arkansas
|54.2%
|1,633,952
|27,662
|48
|Louisiana
|53.2%
|2,478,180
|25,093
|49
|Mississippi
|51.4%
|1,534,948
|26,647
|50
|Wyoming
|51.4%
|296,868
|27,051
|51
|Alabama
|51.0%
|2,491,778
|26,537
