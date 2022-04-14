This is the City in Georgia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Georgia, there were an average of 9.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Georgia has reported 23,575.2 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 17th fewest of all 50 states. Georgia has reported 351.6 deaths per 100,000, the 11th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dalton metropolitan area has reported 45,480 confirmed cases, or 31,591.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Georgia.

Rome, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 27,885.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Dalton peaked at 20.3% in April 2020, and is now at 3.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,480 31,591.9 614 426.5 Rome, GA 97,369 27,152 27,885.7 517 531.0 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,279 26,818.2 836 420.8 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,548 25,839.0 509 350.3 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,707 25,304.1 549 467.6 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,432 25,148.9 624 345.4 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 146,044 24,356.3 2,003 334.0 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,499 23,265.7 491 235.5 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,321,668 22,544.7 15,720 268.1 Albany, GA 148,436 33,300 22,433.9 770 518.7 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,242 22,327.3 1,180 514.2 Savannah, GA 386,036 85,640 22,184.5 1,152 298.4 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 66,852 20,930.4 1,148 359.4 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,051 18,804.1 178 222.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .