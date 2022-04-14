Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Arkansas Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,521,227 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Arkansas, 54.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Arkansas appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of April 12, Arkansas has received about 6,041,300 vaccinations and administered about 69.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 833,685 confirmed cases of the virus in Arkansas as of April 12 -- or 27,662 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,345 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of April 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 82.2% 868,611 32,671 2 Vermont 80.5% 504,361 17,456 3 Maine 79.4% 1,063,280 17,761 4 Connecticut 78.6% 2,807,267 20,738 5 Massachusetts 78.4% 5,410,677 24,773 6 Hawaii 77.7% 1,103,797 16,600 7 New York 76.1% 14,880,040 25,718 8 Maryland 75.9% 4,584,276 16,814 9 Washington D.C. 75.7% 517,949 20,103 10 New Jersey 75.0% 6,682,986 24,872 11 Washington 73.0% 5,503,909 19,468 12 Virginia 73.0% 6,215,667 19,692 13 California 71.4% 28,235,932 23,043 14 Colorado 70.7% 4,027,023 23,806 15 New Mexico 70.7% 1,480,641 24,765 16 New Hampshire 69.9% 948,818 22,393 17 Oregon 69.8% 2,924,792 16,863 18 Minnesota 69.2% 3,885,723 25,542 19 Delaware 69.1% 667,953 26,913 20 Illinois 68.0% 8,669,307 24,177 21 Pennsylvania 67.9% 8,694,354 21,779 22 Florida 67.2% 14,313,744 27,550 23 Wisconsin 65.3% 3,798,711 27,353 24 Utah 64.9% 2,052,994 29,376 25 Nebraska 63.4% 1,223,602 24,779 26 Arizona 62.1% 4,450,625 28,083 27 Texas 61.7% 17,710,865 23,317 28 Iowa 61.7% 1,946,658 24,071 29 Alaska 61.4% 452,936 32,637 30 Nevada 61.4% 1,862,167 23,552 31 Kansas 61.0% 1,777,359 26,480 32 North Carolina 61.0% 6,336,807 25,367 33 South Dakota 61.0% 538,381 26,891 34 Michigan 59.9% 5,983,088 23,942 35 Ohio 58.2% 6,801,200 22,898 36 South Carolina 57.3% 2,914,558 28,908 37 Kentucky 57.1% 2,553,617 29,517 38 Oklahoma 57.1% 2,250,029 26,277 39 West Virginia 56.9% 1,027,841 27,600 40 Montana 56.9% 603,983 25,685 41 Missouri 55.9% 3,422,747 23,104 42 Indiana 55.0% 3,678,466 25,295 43 Georgia 54.9% 5,779,985 23,795 44 North Dakota 54.8% 416,829 31,590 45 Idaho 54.8% 961,258 25,347 46 Tennessee 54.7% 3,703,253 29,877 47 Arkansas 54.2% 1,633,952 27,662 48 Louisiana 53.2% 2,478,180 25,093 49 Mississippi 51.4% 1,534,948 26,647 50 Wyoming 51.4% 296,868 27,051 51 Alabama 51.0% 2,491,778 26,537

