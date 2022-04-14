ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Kansas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f8vvfV200 The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Kansas, there were an average of 1.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Kansas has reported 26,463.9 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 17th most of all 50 states. Kansas has reported 291.8 deaths per 100,000, the 18th fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Wichita metropolitan area has reported 178,812 confirmed cases, or 28,040.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Kansas.

Topeka, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,776.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Wichita peaked at 18.2% in April 2020, and is now at 4.1% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Wichita, KS 637,690 178,812 28,040.6 1,737 272.4
Topeka, KS 232,778 62,330 26,776.6 773 332.1
Manhattan, KS 132,928 28,471 21,418.4 210 158.0
Lawrence, KS 120,290 25,412 21,125.6 136 113.1

KANSAS STATE
