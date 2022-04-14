ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

This is the City in Indiana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f8vvby800 The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Indiana, there were an average of 2.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Indiana has reported 25,143.3 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 24th most of all 50 states. Indiana has reported 348.8 deaths per 100,000, the 13th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Evansville metropolitan area has reported 97,860 confirmed cases, or 31,070.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Indiana.

Kokomo, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 30,853.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Evansville peaked at 15.2% in April 2020, and is now at 3.3% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 97,860 31,070.6 1,083 343.9
Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,402 30,853.5 448 544.1
Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,400 27,910.1 1,262 310.6
Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,068 26,431.6 729 356.4
Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,593 25,998.4 700 374.5
Columbus, IN 82,481 21,313 25,839.9 249 301.9
Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 58,830 25,741.6 513 224.5
South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,704 25,394.5 1,013 314.9
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 500,156 24,644.6 6,558 323.1
Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,433 23,088.6 368 334.1
Muncie, IN 115,020 24,826 21,584.1 441 383.4
Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,525 20,039.3 399 238.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Health
City
Muncie, IN
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Per Capita Income

Every 10 years, the US Census survey, the US logs each person’s personal income. More than just a number, personal income gives a snapshot of the nation’s living standard and quality of life. The 2020 Census reported that median personal income per capita from 2016 to 2020 was $35,384 in 2020 dollars. This represents a […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Public Health#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Alissa Rose

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy