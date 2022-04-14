ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Texas Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0f8vvXO600 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,521,227 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Texas, 61.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Texas appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of April 12, Texas has received about 60,679,300 vaccinations and administered about 75.4% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 6,692,405 confirmed cases of the virus in Texas as of April 12 -- or 23,317 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,345 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of April 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 82.2% 868,611 32,671
2 Vermont 80.5% 504,361 17,456
3 Maine 79.4% 1,063,280 17,761
4 Connecticut 78.6% 2,807,267 20,738
5 Massachusetts 78.4% 5,410,677 24,773
6 Hawaii 77.7% 1,103,797 16,600
7 New York 76.1% 14,880,040 25,718
8 Maryland 75.9% 4,584,276 16,814
9 Washington D.C. 75.7% 517,949 20,103
10 New Jersey 75.0% 6,682,986 24,872
11 Washington 73.0% 5,503,909 19,468
12 Virginia 73.0% 6,215,667 19,692
13 California 71.4% 28,235,932 23,043
14 Colorado 70.7% 4,027,023 23,806
15 New Mexico 70.7% 1,480,641 24,765
16 New Hampshire 69.9% 948,818 22,393
17 Oregon 69.8% 2,924,792 16,863
18 Minnesota 69.2% 3,885,723 25,542
19 Delaware 69.1% 667,953 26,913
20 Illinois 68.0% 8,669,307 24,177
21 Pennsylvania 67.9% 8,694,354 21,779
22 Florida 67.2% 14,313,744 27,550
23 Wisconsin 65.3% 3,798,711 27,353
24 Utah 64.9% 2,052,994 29,376
25 Nebraska 63.4% 1,223,602 24,779
26 Arizona 62.1% 4,450,625 28,083
27 Texas 61.7% 17,710,865 23,317
28 Iowa 61.7% 1,946,658 24,071
29 Alaska 61.4% 452,936 32,637
30 Nevada 61.4% 1,862,167 23,552
31 Kansas 61.0% 1,777,359 26,480
32 North Carolina 61.0% 6,336,807 25,367
33 South Dakota 61.0% 538,381 26,891
34 Michigan 59.9% 5,983,088 23,942
35 Ohio 58.2% 6,801,200 22,898
36 South Carolina 57.3% 2,914,558 28,908
37 Kentucky 57.1% 2,553,617 29,517
38 Oklahoma 57.1% 2,250,029 26,277
39 West Virginia 56.9% 1,027,841 27,600
40 Montana 56.9% 603,983 25,685
41 Missouri 55.9% 3,422,747 23,104
42 Indiana 55.0% 3,678,466 25,295
43 Georgia 54.9% 5,779,985 23,795
44 North Dakota 54.8% 416,829 31,590
45 Idaho 54.8% 961,258 25,347
46 Tennessee 54.7% 3,703,253 29,877
47 Arkansas 54.2% 1,633,952 27,662
48 Louisiana 53.2% 2,478,180 25,093
49 Mississippi 51.4% 1,534,948 26,647
50 Wyoming 51.4% 296,868 27,051
51 Alabama 51.0% 2,491,778 26,537

Related
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
