ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the City in New Hampshire With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f8vvDyo00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In New Hampshire, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, New Hampshire has reported 22,339.7 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 10th fewest of all 50 states. New Hampshire has reported 180.8 deaths per 100,000, the eighth fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Manchester-Nashua metropolitan area has reported 97,391 confirmed cases, or 23,579.4 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in New Hampshire.

Manchester-Nashua is the only metropolitan area in New Hampshire and ranks as the city with the most cases per capita by default.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Manchester-Nashua peaked at 17.5% in April 2020, and is now at 2.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Manchester-Nashua, NH 413,035 97,391 23,579.4 903 218.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Buys the Most Weapons From the US Government

Military power is part of the prevailing discussions about world order – and weapons are part of that power. In the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, many nations, including the United States and many NATO members, have shipped hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to the battered country. Notably, these weapons have […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Leavenworth Times

22 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday 22 new cases of the coronavirus since March 14. This continues a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported each week in the county. The number of new cases has been in a downward trend since late January. As...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Trump sends churlish Easter message to New York attorney general

Former President Donald Trump delivered a spiteful Easter Sunday message to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is engaged in a civil investigation into possible fraud committed by the Trump Organization. In his missive, sent via an email blast from Trump's Save America PAC, Trump seized on James suspending...
POTUS
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy