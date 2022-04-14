ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel
NHPR
 3 days ago

People in Grand Rapids, Mich., protest the killing of a Black man by police. The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting is in...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
NHPR

NYC authorities identify suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting

The man who New York City police called a person of interest in yesterday's subway shootings in Brooklyn is now a suspect. Here's Mayor Eric Adams speaking this morning on member station WNYC. ERIC ADAMS: I was briefed by the team, and we know his - one of his motives...
BROOKLYN, NY
NHPR

San Francisco police were surprised to find no one behind the wheel of a robotaxi

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For two months, the company Cruise has been operating self-driving taxis in San Francisco. Even so, it was a surprise for the police officer who pulled over a Chevy with its lights out, only to find no one behind the wheel. Then the bot bolted and seemed to get away, only to stop again down the road. Cruise says it was a planned maneuver. The robocab was just looking for a safe place to stop. Still, the officer brought backup before approaching a second time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
NHPR

The ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct, researchers claim

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The ivory-billed woodpecker seemed to disappear in the 1940s. The government declared it extinct, but researchers spent three years combing Louisiana's swampy woods with drones, cameras and audio recorders. They've got grainy photos and eyewitness accounts. And the team, led by the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, tells The Guardian the ivory-billed woodpecker is alive and pecking. To make it official, though, the evidence will need to be impeccable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
LOUISIANA STATE
NHPR

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will have a court hearing on terrorism charges

Today, Frank R. James has a court appearance on federal terrorism charges. He's the man accused of entering a crowded subway train car on Tuesday morning, setting off smoke grenades and opening fire with a gun. Ten people were hit by bullets, 13 others injured in the understandable panic. NPR's Quil Lawrence joins us from New York. Quil, good morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHPR

People Kharkiv suffer daily Russian attacks in a war Biden now calls a genocide

Almost 50 days after the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine, the country's second biggest city, Kharkiv, is still under artillery and air attack. Russia appears to be regrouping and concentrating its forces in the east of the country, with a major Russian offensive widely anticipated. And President Biden is accusing Russian President Putin of genocide.
POLITICS
NHPR

When a Ukrainian boy fled Kyiv, he left behind his Lego collection

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Eleven-year-old Andrii Sidorov of Kyiv was forced to leave behind his prized collection of Legos when he fled to Ireland. He was safe there. But Andrii's father tells The Washington Post his son felt lost. So his father posted on Facebook, asking people for any Legos they could spare. Within a day, they were flooded with packages from strangers as far away as Australia. Andrii now has more Legos than he did in Ukraine, making a difference far from home.
KIDS
NHPR

Gloria Hillard

Prime farmland in Ontario, Calif., is being overtaken by warehouses. East of Los Angeles, giant warehouses and distribution centers are replacing farms in an area known as the Inland Empire. The logistics industry is changing what was once an agricultural landscape. How A Group Of Dedicated Volunteers Are Keeping California's...
ONTARIO, CA
NHPR

Putin warned against allowing atrocities to happen in 2001 Texas town hall

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine makes it hard to remember or even imagine that in the early years of Vladimir Putin's presidency, he was on a charm offensive with the West. Putin sought respect abroad while pledging new openness at home. NPR's Don Gonyea takes us back to one such moment more than 20 years ago in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NHPR

Missing cockatiel is identified with the help of a TV show's theme song

(SOUNDBITE OF THE TV THEME PLAYERS' "THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW") Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Lucky the cockatiel loves this music. So when Lucky was found on the porch of a Pennsylvania church, well, it was the theme from "The Andy Griffith Show" that ended three years on the lam. A social media post by an animal rescue group looked like Lucky. The Rannels family told WGAL they were pretty sure, but it wasn't until Lucky whistled and danced along to the iconic tune that they were certain. A happy reunion followed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
ANIMALS
