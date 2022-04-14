ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Hosting “Van Gogh: Immersive Experience” Get Tickets Now!

By Chrissy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to the Capital Region this May. This is a 360-degree immersion into the paintings, sketches, and drawings of Vincent Van Gogh. It has toured the world and over two million people have viewed this amazing experience. Soon it will be our...

