Strap on those boots so you can experience the unique family traditions of making maple syrup at White Oak Farm in Yorktown Heights. The picturesque landscape of White Oak Farm dates all the way back to the 1800s. “This is a great time with the weather warming up to get outside, enjoy the countryside, walk on the farm, you can walk the trails, you can walk around; it’s just a beautiful spot,” says Bri Hart, of White Oak Farm.

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO