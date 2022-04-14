ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The federal transportation mask mandate has been extended

By Pien Huang
 3 days ago

Air travelers and commuters will have to keep their faces covered a little bit longer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending the mask mandate for public transportation. Instead of expiring next week, it continues through May 3. NPR's Pien Huang reports. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Masks are...

CNET

Airplane Mask Mandate Extended to April 18: What You Need to Know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, the Transportation Security Administration recently decided to extend the requirements for masks on public transportation -- including airplanes -- until April 18. The federal transportation mask mandate went into effect on Feb. 1, 2021 and has been extended several times in the past year.
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
Steve Inskeep
NHPR

Philadelphia will reinstate its mask mandate after a rise in COVID cases

A major U.S. city is bringing back some COVID-fighting protocols. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL BETTIGOLE: Today, I'm announcing that we're reintroducing the mask mandate in Philadelphia. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole says the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron and an average of 142 new COVID cases...
WRDW-TV

Mask requirements extended for visitors to SC federal courts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Visitors to federal courthouses in South Carolina will still need to wear a mask, even if court employees do not. Chief U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell issued the amended standing order on Monday extending the requirement for visitors to wear a face covering for entry into any district courthouse.
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
NHPR

What happens when insurance companies decline to cover losses due to a pandemic?

Disruptions in the live music industry throughout the pandemic have been hard on both performers and on the owners of the venues where they play. Many believed their business insurance would help them weather the storm. But Darian Woods and Sally Herships from our economics podcast The Indicator took a closer look, and they found that those policies weren't designed for COVID-19.
NHPR

The World Health Organization approves a new polio vaccine for emergency use

Next, we have news of the comeback of a virus. When the global effort to eradicate polio began more than three decades ago, about 350,000 children per year were paralyzed by polio. But thanks to a robust vaccination effort, that number dropped into the dozens by 2016. Now cases have started to go back up. Here's NPR's Ari Daniel.
NHPR

How soaring inflation forces stark choices on low-income Americans

From rising rent to higher heating bills, surging inflation impacts everybody, but it poses a particular hardship for people with little extra money to spare. On Tuesday, the Labor Department is expected to report that consumer prices in March were up more than 8% from a year ago, an even sharper jump than the 7.9% seen in the previous month. That would leave inflation at the highest level since 1982.
NHPR

Spike in inflation presents further challenges for the Biden administration

Consumer prices in March jumped by 8.5% from a year ago. That is the highest inflation rate since December of 1981 and presents further economic and political challenges for the Biden administration. The war in Ukraine has led to a spike in global energy prices, and in response, President Biden says the U.S. will be releasing a million barrels of oil per day from U.S. reserves for the next six months. Yesterday, Biden unveiled plans to waive restrictions on a blend of higher ethanol gas, which he says is about 10 cents a gallon cheaper. But as Americans feel the pinch beyond the pump, what else should be done? We're joined by Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council and the president's top economic adviser. So right off the bat, I mean, inflation is hitting all of us - how fast can you provide relief for consumers?
NHPR

Fractured access to abortion sets a backdrop for upcoming Supreme Court ruling

Over the weekend, Maryland joined 14 other states when it approved a bill that lets medical professionals other than physicians perform abortions. Other states like Oklahoma have moved toward a near-total ban on abortions. The fractured access sets a backdrop for the Supreme Court as it moves closer to ruling on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It's a case that abortion rights defenders fear could undo the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Joining me now is Elizabeth Nash. She is with the Guttmacher Institute, where she's a principal policy associate following state reproductive rights policies. Elizabeth, good morning.
NHPR

‘We really were the losers in the whole thing’ – From billions in Sackler settlement, little goes to victims

Joseph Scarpone returned from a 30-day stint at a Massachusetts V.A. clinic with a handful of pill bottles. His deployment in Afghanistan, where he was a sergeant with the Marines, left him with a host of mental illnesses, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. A doctor at the VA prescribed seven medications to help him cope, including a powerful opioid called oxycodone, which is now known to be highly addictive.
NHPR

Feds boost New England fishing monitoring coverage to 100%

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has approved a proposal to increase at-sea monitoring of some commercial fishing trips to 100%. At-sea monitors are workers who collect data on board commercial fishing boats to help inform regulations and management of species. A regional administrator with the National Marine...
NHPR

Putin warned against allowing atrocities to happen in 2001 Texas town hall

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine makes it hard to remember or even imagine that in the early years of Vladimir Putin's presidency, he was on a charm offensive with the West. Putin sought respect abroad while pledging new openness at home. NPR's Don Gonyea takes us back to one such moment more than 20 years ago in Texas.
