ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County road closed

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZHNA_0f8vsT2F00

BRACEVILLE TWP. (WKBN)- Part of a road in Braceville Township will be closed Thursday.

Shihola Garrard Road will be closed between Barclay Messerly and Anderson Anthony Road.

Former Mercy Health doctor in jail on 50K bond, faces charges in two courts

It will be from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crews will be replacing culverts along the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Trumbull County, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Mercy Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy