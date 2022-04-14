Trumbull County road closed

BRACEVILLE TWP. (WKBN)- Part of a road in Braceville Township will be closed Thursday.

Shihola Garrard Road will be closed between Barclay Messerly and Anderson Anthony Road.

It will be from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crews will be replacing culverts along the road.

