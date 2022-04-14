This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Missouri, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Missouri has reported 23,062.9 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 12th fewest of all 50 states. Missouri has reported 328.2 deaths per 100,000, the 21st most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Joplin metropolitan area has reported 46,327 confirmed cases, or 26,011.8 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Missouri.

Jefferson City, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 25,926.0 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Joplin peaked at 10.6% in April 2020, and is now at 2.8% as of November 2021.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Joplin, MO 178,100 46,327 26,011.8 730 409.9 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 39,219 25,926.0 509 336.5 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 32,143 25,475.3 442 350.3 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 517,196 24,344.2 5,698 268.2 Columbia, MO 205,369 49,658 24,179.9 350 170.4 Springfield, MO 462,434 111,720 24,159.1 1,604 346.9 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 22,610 23,315.0 294 303.2 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 651,191 23,213.8 8,215 292.9

