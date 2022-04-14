This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 12. More than 978,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,265.0 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 298.0 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Michigan, there were an average of 6.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 12. Cumulatively, Michigan has reported 23,964.1 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 18th fewest of all 50 states. Michigan has reported 358.2 deaths per 100,000, the ninth most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bay City metropolitan area has reported 26,993 confirmed cases, or 25,928.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Michigan.

Grand Rapids-Kentwood, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 25,664.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Bay City peaked at 25.6% in April 2020, and is now at 6.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 12. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Bay City, MI 104,104 26,993 25,928.9 577 554.3 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 272,658 25,664.5 2,688 253.0 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,181 25,639.0 936 488.0 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,155 25,448.5 575 428.4 Monroe, MI 149,727 37,967 25,357.5 471 314.6 Flint, MI 407,875 101,180 24,806.6 1,705 418.0 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,336 24,796.4 551 347.3 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 129,733 23,727.1 1,596 291.9 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,022,179 23,673.3 17,332 401.4 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,598 22,849.8 633 365.3 Midland, MI 83,355 19,021 22,819.3 223 267.5 Niles, MI 154,133 34,682 22,501.3 549 356.2 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,098 22,492.5 670 255.0 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 75,356 20,533.0 506 137.9

