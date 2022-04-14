ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas' Futurecraft 4D Returns With Neon Accents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reintroduction of the OG 4D Futurecraft “Cream” last September,. now releases the 3D-printed silhouette in Core Black with bright neon accents. The upcoming pairs feature black...

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
Here Are the Adidas Yeezys That Are Reportedly Releasing in April

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that Adidas Yeezy fans will have plenty of releases to look forward to in April. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram revealed on Instagram yesterday about what Adidas Yeezy sneakers are releasing next month. According to the Yeezy insider, the drops will include three new releases and the return of a beloved style. The April drops for Kanye West’s Adidas line kick off with the debut of the Yeezy QNTM...
The Air Jordan 9 ‘Chile Red’ Is Reportedly Releasing in May

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the Air Jordan 9 is potentially hitting shelves soon. Sneaker leak social media account shared images of the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” on Instagram yesterday, a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s reportedly releasing in May. The early images reveal that the shoe will wear a bold red color scheme that’s reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls’ hues, a basketball team that Jordan played for...
DJ Khaled Reveals The Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Collection

DJ Khaled’s sturdy relationship with Jordan Brand has not only given the Miami-based producer an unprecedented level of access to footwear, but also the rarified opportunity to design his own shoes. In conjunction with his WE THE BEST platform, DJ Khaled has revealed a new Air Jordan 5 Retro in a 305-friendly mix of colors that include a pink/orange hue, bright purple, aqua teal, and a bone white with colorful interiors and accents and an opaque outsole, sail tints on the midsole, and the traditional silver big tongue of the AJ5.
A Complete Set of Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ x Nike "The Ten" Heads to Auction

It’s been five years since Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White™ and released “The Ten,” a collection that sent the sneaker industry and its many followers into a frenzy as they hunted and hoped to get their favorite pair. Now, the scene-shaping collection is being presented as a whole at the upcoming Sotheby’s auction “Modern Collectibles,” which presents an array of contemporary collaborations alongside rare sporting classics that singlehandedly shaped a moment in many people’s lives.
HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Join Forces for Deconstructed Garments

Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and archive blog turned cultural media beacon and label HIDDEN.NY have joined forces to produce a series of upcycled wares. The project is led by the Rebuild by Needles program, which utilizes cut-and-sew techniques throughout the armholes and sleeves to achieve a raw layered DIY aesthetic. The effect is applied throughout a series of tri-tone heavy cotton hoodies and tees bearing different co-branding accents including paisley prints, lily pond graphics, floating block text, cracked “h” insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY logos alongside NEEDLES’ purple papillon motif. White zig-zag stitching lines run vertically down the panels to complete the looks.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
Tesla to Release Cheaper Model Y With Increased Battery Capacity

Is now launching a more affordable version of the Model Y with increased battery capacity thanks to its new 4680 battery cells. While the new cells are twice as big in size as the automaker’s current batteries, it carries an impressive five times the capacity. With the new battery installed, the updated Model Y can make a range of 279 miles on a single charge and reach 0-60 mph in just five seconds. The best thing of all is that it’ll also come at a lower price point: the new Standard Range AWD option will start at $59,990 USD, which is $3,000 USD cheaper than the Long Range AWD.
Adidas x Kevin Lyons Get Summer Ready With Latest Whimsical Adilette Slides

New York artist and streetwear icon Kevin Lyons has given his own spin on the classic. Lyons, who is best known for his signature colorful “Monster” characters, has long been a creative force in the streetwear game. His “Monster” murals have been seen across the world including in Colette in Paris, Coachella and even Stüssy in Japan. In the spirit of summer, Lyons has brought his iconic vibrant vision to the adilette comfort slides just in time for summer. The slides are constructed with the brand’s unique cloudfoam footbed, in hazy orange and feature Lyon’s monsters in purple and a darker shade of orange. The animations are seen scattered throughout the slide while the top strap is emphasized with a soft, fuzzy cotton material. The adidas branding can be seen stitched on the top in a bubble letters that resemble the teeth of the exaggerated smiley face.
Jehucal Takes to the Stables of Norfolk For Latest Campaign

British label Jehucal unveils the third iteration of its signature Utility collection arriving in all-black hues. Inspired by the craftsmanship of vintage American workwear, the two-piece set is designed with functionality in mind. Crafted from sanded twill sourced from fabric mills in Lancashire and YKK zippers from London, the cut-and-sewn Utility set is hand-assembled in the brand’s Birmingham factory. Boasting the Jehucal stitched smiley symbol on the sleeve and the back of the pants, its signature “Chupa Chups” logo is embroidered onto the jacket’s chest bearing its “Till Forever” slogan.
adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 "Vanta" Is Getting a Reissue

Despite the fact that Kanye West won’t be performing at this year’s Coachella music festival anymore, the creative polymath is still stirring up excitement for his fans by ramping up his sneaker-related initiatives. With Ye, restocks of his kicks can go down at any point in time, and in the second half of Summer 2022, we’re going to see the.
Touch the Stars With Louis Vuitton’s Latest Unisex Fragrance

Has unveiled its latest unisex fragrance “City of Stars.” Inspired by the West Coast, the new evening cologne expands the French house’s attention to fluid, yet bold offerings. As a nod to the creative vibrancy of Los Angeles, the scent features notes of citrus, Tiare flower and...
Playback: Discussing Inclusion and Representation in the Outdoors with The North Face for HYPETALKS

The latest installment HYPETALKS, co-hosted by The North Face and titled “Exploration Today,” examined the subject of representation and inclusion in the outdoors. Moderated by HYPEBEAST’s Courtney Kenefick and The North Face team athlete Nina Williams, the roundtable discussion featured influential advocates for the outdoors. Explore Fund grantees Jasmine Guadalupe, Grace Fan and Alex Bailey were joined by Explore Fund Council members Jody Potts and Shanée Benjamin and Head of Brand Digital at The North Face and founder of Asian American Collective Zeena Koda.
