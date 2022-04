Ian Rapoport thinks the Carolina Panthers may land Baker Mayfield but the Panthers don’t seem to high on the idea. The Cleveland Browns are still looking to ship off Baker Mayfield to a new home, and Ian Rapoport is under the belief that the two teams most likely to get him are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers still have Tom Brady, but for how much younger? Mayfield is young and capable of being a starter. If you put him with the right coach he could succeed. The other team, the Panthers make more sense in the immediacy.

