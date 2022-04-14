ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

2 teens shot, killed near playground at Sanford apartment complex

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are looking for several people after two teenagers were shot and killed at an apartment complex in the middle of the afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments, near Central Florida Regional Hospital.

Officers were at the complex late into the night.

Eyewitness News spotted evidence markers next to a playground.

When investigators arrived, they said a 16-year-old boy and another boy around the same age were lying on the ground near the playground with several gunshot wounds.

Both teens were rushed to a hospital, where they later died.

“At some point, we have to stop wondering when we’re gonna bury our next child. I didn’t say if, I said when,” Chief Cecil Smith said.

Police believe no one involved in the shooting lives at the apartment complex.

They don’t have a motive at this point, but they said the shootings could be drug related.

Officers said they have a person of interest in custody.

In the past 13 days, at least eight Central Florida children have been hospitalized or killed due to gunfire. Six of them were targeted in a crime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more Florida teenagers are killed in violent crimes as the years go on, from the average of eight per 100,000 in 2001 to 10 per 100,000 in 2020. The majority are victims of gunfire.

Witchqueen New Orleans
3d ago

My son had his skull cracked with a tire iron and had to have brain surgery. His best friend was jumped by a gang and he tried to break it up. Luckily he had an excellent brain surgeon who put a titanium plate in his skull. Not only did it almost kill him but almost kept him out of the Army which was his lifelong dream. Praying works! I am praying for the souls of these teens. Please join me.🙏

EDOM'sWarNiNG
3d ago

Curses of Israel/YahShRaal 🦁 🧔🏾(Deuteronomy 28:46)And they shall be upon thee for a sign and for a wonder, and upon thy seed for ever.”Yah will Correct US soon after he finish judging ESAU/EDOM 👱🏻🙎🏼‍♂️..

Carmelo Ortiz
3d ago

Wow that's is so sad R I P to the 2 teens shot at killed in the apartment complex 😢

