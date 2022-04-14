ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Monica farmers market has something for...

Related
Amber Gibson

This Santa Monica Restaurant Is The Best Place In LA For Sustainable Seafood

Leena Culhane and Brian BornemannAshley Randall Photography. Leena Culhane and Brian Bornemann met during the pandemic. She's an artist and musician, and he's a veteran LA chef. If you've dined at The Tasting Kitchen, Michaels' or Potager over the years, you've had his food. Crudo e Nudo is the duo's lovechild, a pandemic pop-up and ode to sustainable seafood that's found a permanent home on Main Street in Santa Monica. During a devestating couple of years for the restaurant industry, with many heartbreaking closures of neighborhood favorites and new businesses that never had a chance to get off the ground, Crudo e Nudo is a rare bright spot – one of the best new restaurants in Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles

LAX, Santa Monica Pier Among SoCal Landmarks Joining ‘Earth Hour'

Several iconic buildings in the Los Angeles area will go dark Saturday night to mark "Earth Hour," joining hundreds of landmarks, cities and organizations around the world to raise awareness of climate change. Los Angeles International Airport will turn off its gateway pylons from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The...
CBS LA

Members And Allies Of Tigrayan Community March In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Members and allies of the Tigrayan diaspora community on Saturday protested what they called the genocide committed against Tigray by the government of Ethiopia. Protestors march in Santa Monica, Mar. 19, 2022 (CBSLA). Protesters gathered in Santa Monica, near the pier, and marched, at one point walking up the California Incline, the slanted road that connects Ocean Avenue with the Pacific Coast Highway. Police had at least a portion of PCH closed during the march, backing up traffic.
City
