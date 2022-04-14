ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Julia Roberts on why My Best Friend’s Wedding was a success, 25 years on

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066D1g_0f8vnxrC00

Julia Roberts has looked back on filming My Best Friend’s Wedding ahead of its 25th anniversary, calling it “a beautiful time”.

The romantic comedy film from 1997 stars Roberts as food critic Julianne who realises she’s in love with her best friend Michael, played by Dermot Mulroney.

Unfortunately, he’s set to marry his new girlfriend Kimberly ( Cameron Diaz ) – so, a jealous Julianne does all she can to ensure that the nuptials don’t go ahead.

With 20 June marking 25 years since the hit film debuted in US cinemas, Roberts has spoken about its continued popularity and why she believes it was such a success.

“So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie,” she explained to E!

“I also just think that we really got lucky coming together — none of us knew each other before we made the movie — and we just had a really great chemistry. It just worked.”

Elsewhere, the Gaslit actor revealed that the cast members got along well on and off set, explaining that they “really liked each other”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Q3VT_0f8vnxrC00

“Dermot and I are still really great friends — we talk all the time,” she continued.

“And I think that that is a testament to the beautiful time that we all had making this film together.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#25 Years On#Film Star#Gaslit
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

Tefi On Being the Internet’s Best Friend

“I feel like someone they can take around in their pocket.”. Pink-haired Tefi Pessoa acts as some sort of flowery shield to the mean and self-deprecating noise inside your head, but instead of telling you to be strong, she encourages you to stay soft, reminds you of your worth and makes you laugh like a close friend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fast Company

Why ‘Dune’ should win Best Picture at this year’s Oscars

The Oscars are in their flop era. Every year brings in fewer viewers, followed by a victorious conservative news cycle about the insufferable wokeness of Hollywood elites. Worst of all, that news cycle is at least partly right, albeit not for the right reasons. Quite a few Hollywood elites are insufferable, and award shows find them in peak self-congratulating mode, showering superlatives on prestigious projects whose significance often diminishes almost immediately.
MOVIES
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Amy Schumer says she ran her Will Smith joke past the actor before the 2022 Oscars: ‘I’ve been burned too many times’

Amy Schumer has said she informed all the people she planned to make jokes about at the 2022 Oscars, including Will Smith, before the ceremony.The comedian, who co-hosted the event with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, made jokes aimed at Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kirsten Dunst.In a new interview on SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer has confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was coming and approved the digs ahead of time.“I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy