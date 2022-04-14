ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16,400 people have arrived in UK under Ukraine visa schemes

By Jemma Crew
 3 days ago

Around 16,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes by Monday, according to Government figures.

About 13,200 had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data shows.

About 94,700 applications have been received for both schemes and 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday.

There were 55,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 25,100 visas issued.

Out of 39,100 applications for family visas, 31,400 have been granted.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

