Biden to speak in Greensboro for the first time since elected

North Carolina hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 2008 – and the party may need that to change this year in order to keep control of the chamber. The Senate is evenly divided, and public opinion polling suggests Republicans have the momentum to win a majority in this year’s midterm elections. North Carolina’s seat opened after longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr announced his retirement. The primary is May 17.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO