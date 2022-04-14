Biden to speak in Greensboro for the first time since elected

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL News Poll: Most North Carolina voters support legalizing recreational and medical marijuana. Most North Carolina voters think medical and recreational marijuana use should be...
North Carolina hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 2008 – and the party may need that to change this year in order to keep control of the chamber. The Senate is evenly divided, and public opinion polling suggests Republicans have the momentum to win a majority in this year’s midterm elections. North Carolina’s seat opened after longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr announced his retirement. The primary is May 17.
Comments / 0