Winthrop requires laptops in fall 2022

In tech, it seems like a big community of people are confused about which niche community they are in. Different entities use this term differently and make it as broad or narrow as possible depending on their interpretation or interests. I don't think any other industry uses the word **community** as liberally and, unfortunately, as loosely as the tech industry does. In tech industry, this is the most remarkable kind of community that invariably springs up around a common interest area. StackOverflow gets about being unfriendly, there is no arguing that it does provide value to people in "The Developer community"

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO