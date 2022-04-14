ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Multiple people hit with plates of whipped cream in South Carolina city

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after multiple people were hit in the face with plates of whipped cream in Greenville. According to...

Jill Crosby Wooten
3d ago

At least it was whipped cream and not bullets sounds to me like something on a tik tock video

