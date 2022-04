The immersive documentary photography exhibit Coal+Ice visualizes the climate crisis. In the wake of natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and droughts, temporary relief tents house the displaced, serve as medical facilities, and store supplies. At the REACH at Kennedy Center, a similar structure now holds an immersive documentary exhibit, COAL + ICE, which seeks to dramatically visualize the climate change crisis — including by signaling that, without action, these emergency structures are likely to become much more commonplace in the years to come.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 25 DAYS AGO