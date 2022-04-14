The Best Bike Swap is Planned for May in New Paltz, NY

How is Easter this Sunday? I feel like we just celebrated New Year's. 2022 is going by so quickly, but we have to try to capture the moments while we have them. Easter is one of those holidays that helps people settle down for a second, and start to thoroughly enjoy spring. For years, it would be a family tradition to go to Mass in the morning and then go over to my dad's parents for a late lunch/dinner. This year, I'm going to be spending Easter at my maternal grandmother's house, and be chilling with her, some uncles and cousins, and my folks. It'll probably be a quiet holiday overall, but that should be fine. I did tell one of my cousins to bring his Nintendo Switch for all of us to play, so I am looking forward to that.

FISHKILL, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO