ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

The Best Bike Swap is Planned for May in New Paltz, NY

By Paty Quyn
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't exactly remember where my parents go my first bike, but I can tell you that it wasn't new and it most likely came from a take it or leave it pile. I can tell you it was a great bike. It had a banana seat and handlebars with plastic...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 of the Best Newburgh, NY Waterfront Restaurants

When the weather starts warming up everyone starts heading to the river. One of the best places to take in the Hudson River is on the Newburgh Waterfront. Over the years it has grown into a year-round destination for local Hudson Valley residents and area visitors. Waterfront activities including boating...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Cars
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Cars
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The 5 Best Urgent Cares Near Middletown, NY

My wife and I came to a startling realization recently: if one of us was injured, we had no idea where we would go. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but as a relatively new resident to Orange County, I was confronted with the fact that we were grossly underprepared in the face of an emergency. So I started my research. For Orange County residents near Middletown, NY, here are the five top-rated urgent cares in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Volunteers#Vehicles#The Tacoma News Tribune#The New Paltz Bike Swap
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Most Expensive House in New Paltz Comes with a Heated Pool and a 6-Acre Lake

Welcome back to another addition of Real Estate We Can't Afford! So far we've covered the Kingston castle with a secret tunnel, a Newburgh mansion with a movie theater and batting cages, and the most expensive house EVER for sale on the banks of the Hudson River in Hyde Park. Today let's ogle at the 4,000 square-foot oasis in New Paltz, NY with a lake, heated pool, sauna, and 24 acres of your very own nature preserve.
NEW PALTZ, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 Best Easter Brunches Near Fishkill, New York, According to Yelp

How is Easter this Sunday? I feel like we just celebrated New Year's. 2022 is going by so quickly, but we have to try to capture the moments while we have them. Easter is one of those holidays that helps people settle down for a second, and start to thoroughly enjoy spring. For years, it would be a family tradition to go to Mass in the morning and then go over to my dad's parents for a late lunch/dinner. This year, I'm going to be spending Easter at my maternal grandmother's house, and be chilling with her, some uncles and cousins, and my folks. It'll probably be a quiet holiday overall, but that should be fine. I did tell one of my cousins to bring his Nintendo Switch for all of us to play, so I am looking forward to that.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Take a Colorful Dove Tour in the Catskills, New York

The warmer weather is starting to settle in and many of us have kicked off our vacations for 2022. April seems to be the month when people are ready to start planning trips. This week, many people have taken advantage of the Holiday weekend and the kids being on break from school to venture out. That also means that people will be traveling to the Hudson Valley.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses

The list of popular businesses in the Hudson Valley that has recently closed sadly continues to climb. Some that have been open for over 100 years have closed for good. Popular restaurants have closed throughout the Hudson Valley. Including Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Rockland, Putnam and Westchester counties. Hudson Valley Says...
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Walmart in Middletown, NY Gets Creative in Fight Against Potholes

I guess this is one way to let people know there is a pothole to look out for. I'm not sure that New York is winning. I know we can't expect every pothole to be fixed overnight. Maybe the process will be slower than we anticipated. How long will the war be drawn out and when will the Hudson Valley see some of the $1billion? I've come across so many potholes on my commute.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy