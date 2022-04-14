Clear & Cool Night

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Collier
TULSA, OKLA- — Breezy south winds return after midnight with overnight lows warmer around 50 degrees. Winds will continue...

KBTX.com

Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf moisture is very much back in place and looks like it’ll be here through the entire holiday weekend. Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and conditional in nature, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar if need be.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon through tonight

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Hit or miss showers will be possible this morning, but many of us will wait until the afternoon and evening for thunderstorms to arrive. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out entirely.

