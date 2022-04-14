ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Common Coffee Mistake That Could Be Making Bloating So Much Worse

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqtIh_0f8vk1Mi00
Shutterstock

Many people enjoy a cup of coffee (or several!) every day. Whether you rely on the caffeine to get you through your busy mornings, prefer an afternoon pick-me-up, or you just enjoy the routine of pouring yourself a steaming cup of joe, there are many reasons to love this energizing beverage. However, coffee also has its fair share of downsides, from anxiety to sleep issues—and, for some, bloating.

To learn more about how coffee can lead to bloating, we spoke to registered nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet, Lisa Richards. Richards says there are a few reasons you may suffer from bloating after drinking coffee. For one, it’s highly acidic, which may irritate the lining of your gut and stomach. “This irritation leads to inflammation and swelling,” Richards explains.

But there’s one common mistake you may be making that could make your bloating from coffee even worse: the sweeteners, creamers, or milk you’re adding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGQTt_0f8vk1Mi00

Sweeteners and dairy could make bloating worse

If you don't love the taste of black coffee, you likely add ingredients like sweeteners, milk, creamers, or flavored syrups to your morning beverage. Richards says this could be a major culprit in the bloating some people experience after drinking coffee.

"Some individuals are sensitive or intolerant of these additives like dairy, refined sugar, or artificial sweeteners and flavors," she explains. "It is possible to make your bloating worse by adding ingredients you are sensitive to without realizing it."

If you experience excessive bloating each time you sweeten or flavor your coffee, you may have intolerances or allergies you're unaware of. For example, Richards says that dairy products can cause bloating for some with lactose intolerance: "Those who are unable to digest lactose from dairy due to a lack of the enzyme lactase may experience bloating from their coffee made with dairy milk or creamer."

Artificial sweeteners are another common culprit. "Artificial sweeteners, like sucralose and aspartame, can irritate the gut as well and cause dysbiosis in the gut's microbiome. When there is an imbalance in gut bacteria the individual will experience more gastrointestinal discomfort like gas, bloating, and worse," Richards warns.

Does this mean you have to say goodbye to your sweet drink habit and switch to black coffee? Not necessarily. While Richards says slowly making the transition to plain black coffee is one option to consider, there's still hope for those who love a tasty vanilla latte—you may just have to reconsider which ingredients and sweeteners you're choosing.

"This may be trial and error for most people as they discover a balance between flavor and comfort," Richards notes. "Options to consider when switching include plant-based milks or creamers and natural sweeteners like honey." That still sounds sweet to us!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Sweeteners#Black Coffee#Bloating#Cup Of Coffee#Dairy Products
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy