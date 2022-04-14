The Common Coffee Mistake That Could Be Making Bloating So Much Worse

Shutterstock

Many people enjoy a cup of coffee (or several!) every day. Whether you rely on the caffeine to get you through your busy mornings, prefer an afternoon pick-me-up, or you just enjoy the routine of pouring yourself a steaming cup of joe, there are many reasons to love this energizing beverage. However, coffee also has its fair share of downsides, from anxiety to sleep issues—and, for some, bloating.

To learn more about how coffee can lead to bloating, we spoke to registered nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet, Lisa Richards. Richards says there are a few reasons you may suffer from bloating after drinking coffee. For one, it’s highly acidic, which may irritate the lining of your gut and stomach. “This irritation leads to inflammation and swelling,” Richards explains.

But there’s one common mistake you may be making that could make your bloating from coffee even worse: the sweeteners, creamers, or milk you’re adding.

Sweeteners and dairy could make bloating worse

If you don't love the taste of black coffee, you likely add ingredients like sweeteners, milk, creamers, or flavored syrups to your morning beverage. Richards says this could be a major culprit in the bloating some people experience after drinking coffee.

"Some individuals are sensitive or intolerant of these additives like dairy, refined sugar, or artificial sweeteners and flavors," she explains. "It is possible to make your bloating worse by adding ingredients you are sensitive to without realizing it."

If you experience excessive bloating each time you sweeten or flavor your coffee, you may have intolerances or allergies you're unaware of. For example, Richards says that dairy products can cause bloating for some with lactose intolerance: "Those who are unable to digest lactose from dairy due to a lack of the enzyme lactase may experience bloating from their coffee made with dairy milk or creamer."

Artificial sweeteners are another common culprit. "Artificial sweeteners, like sucralose and aspartame, can irritate the gut as well and cause dysbiosis in the gut's microbiome. When there is an imbalance in gut bacteria the individual will experience more gastrointestinal discomfort like gas, bloating, and worse," Richards warns.

Does this mean you have to say goodbye to your sweet drink habit and switch to black coffee? Not necessarily. While Richards says slowly making the transition to plain black coffee is one option to consider, there's still hope for those who love a tasty vanilla latte—you may just have to reconsider which ingredients and sweeteners you're choosing.

"This may be trial and error for most people as they discover a balance between flavor and comfort," Richards notes. "Options to consider when switching include plant-based milks or creamers and natural sweeteners like honey." That still sounds sweet to us!