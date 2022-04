An 86-year-old Port Richey man is dead after a collision Monday afternoon on Ridge Road in Pasco County. The man drove his sedan onto Ridge Road from a private driveway located east of Regency Park Boulevard around 12:08 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. At the same time, a 38-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving a sedan westbound on Ridge Road, and the front of her sedan struck the left side of the man’s sedan, troopers said.

