The start of the ECHL playoffs will bring about some midweek road games for the Toledo Walleye. Toledo opens its opening-round Central Division semifinal series with Cincinnati with 7:35 p.m. home contests Friday and Saturday, as previously announced. The series will shift to Cincinnati for Game 3 at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, April 25, and Game 4 at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 MINUTES AGO