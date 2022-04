(Good Things Utah) We all spend our early mornings in different ways. Although if you live in or around Salt Lake City, you’re missing out if you don’t start your day off with a cup of Turkish coffee from Kahve Cafe. This local coffee shop, operating out of a renovated Victorian-style home in the heart of the city, has been making waves in the community since they opened. The shop’s cozy atmosphere, historically-accurate décor, and deliciously-unique coffee make it the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the first sips of your day.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 27 DAYS AGO