Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Bus, Transit, Garbage & Recycling Schedules for Good Friday

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that there will be not any transit service on Friday, April 15. The Night Owl bus routes and the...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Transit to Add Bus Service for Cherry Blossom Festival

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will add extra bus service on the Southern Route (Route #7) in the Lexington Park area Saturday, March 26, 2022, to aid in transportation to and from the Cherry Blossom Festival at Lexington Manor Passive Park. Service will be increased Saturday, March 26, 2022, between 11:45 a.m. and […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Morristown Minute

NJ Transit Seeking Public Input Redesigning Bus Network

NJT wants the community's input on the initiative to redesign the local bus network for the Burlington-Camden-Gloucester area. NJ Transit will hold two virtual sessions for the public to provide input on the recently launched NewBus Burlington-Camden-Gloucester (BCG) initiative, a project to redesign the local intrastate bus network in the greater Burlington-Camden-Gloucester area for the first time in several decades.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Acadiana Power Outages Due to High Winds

About five customers of LUS are reporting power outages today according to local websites. SLEMCO is reporting around 1,600 customers are experiencing power outages in Acadia Parish. In addition to that parish, Lafayette Parish has around 150 customers of SLEMCO that have had a disruption in service. SLEMCO is also...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

