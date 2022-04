If you ever wished to see Hillary Clinton in a production of Into the Woods… well, first of all, we have questions for you. And second of all, your wish has come true. Well, sort of. The former secretary of state, senator, and First Lady has joined the cast of an upcoming production of the Stephen Sondheim musical at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre (a.k.a. the Rep), set to open in Little Rock next month. Representatives for Clinton did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the news.

