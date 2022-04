KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo on Monday approved an agreement to lease out 22 acres of city-owned land for farming. The Kalamazoo City Commission on Monday, March 21, approved the 2022 lease agreement with Christopher Gallup of Timberline Farms LLC. It allows the company to farm 22 of the existing 28 acres of city-owned property on the southeast corner of G Avenue and North 6th Street in Oshtemo Township.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO