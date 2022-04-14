Glassblower: Marissa Manderfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Big Dance is just once week away -- and we're not talking basketball. Its time for Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities hosted by Arthur Murray Chicago. This will be their "sweet 16" celebration. All proceeds go towards fighting breast cancer. The founder of the event was inspired by her mom, a two-time survivor. She wants to see other people get what they need to beat breast cancer, too. "We donate based on how muh money we get each year," said Jill DeMarlo. "We take into account Northwester, U of C, City of Hope, Silver Lining. We're looking at prevention, navigation and clinical trials that need help." Donations can be made to the CBS 2 campaign here. Every dollar counts. Buy tickets here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO