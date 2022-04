Circle has confirmed that it is on course to securing approval for a bank charter and is already discussing with regulators. Circle Internet Financial Limited has said that it will soon apply for a US crypto bank charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The peer-to-peer payments technology company initially disclosed its plans eight months ago, but is yet to submit an application. Furthermore, Circle’s crypto bank charter ambitions come in an era where regulators are making it increasingly difficult to secure such licensing.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO