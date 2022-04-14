Lake County community events calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 14, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• There will be a free Spring Soccer Clinic for 3rd-8th grade students with coach Jeff Pill and the Marantha Baptist University men’s soccer team from 10 a.m. to noon, April 16, 4151 Wild Turkey Trl., Reed City. Register at fbreedcity.com/youth-sports.

• There will be a one-day class on CCW/CPL license training at 5 p.m., April 16 at Trailside in Luther. Cost is $90. To register call 231-492-0510 or email dawn@TrailsideLLC.com.

• Travelers Bar in Leroy will host a paint party from 4 to 7 p.m., April 23. The cost is $30, in advance, paid to Shirley Grahek via Venmo. Contact Travelers Bar at 231-768-4471 to reserve a seat.

• The Luther Lions club will host a Lasagna Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., April 27. Dinner will include lasagna, garlic bread, and dessert. Coffee and lemonade will be available. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12.

• Shoreline FORCE, the youth affiliate of the Shoreline Cycling Club, and West Shore Community College are presenting a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. until noon, on Saturday, April 30, in the Tech Center parking lot of the college’s main campus, 3000 N. Stiles Road. The event is free and will include five stations: a helmet and bike check; wheel check; rules of the road; safe riding in town; and a bicycling skills course. Participants are encouraged to bring their bikes and riding gear. Registration is now open at westshore.asapconnected.com. The first 20 registrants will receive a free helmet and book.

• The Luther Lions Club will host a Mother’s Day breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., May 3. The all you can eat breakfast is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, potatoes, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls and corned beef has, with coffee and orange juice.

• The Para-dice M.C.’s 50th anniversary Blessing of the Bikes will be Sunday, May 15 at the Baldwin Municipal Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the blessing at 1:15 p.m. Express entrance wristbands are available at the Downtown Market Place and at AMVETS Riders Post 1988. For more information call 616-893-3542 or 616-585-1348.

• The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

• Bring your walking shoes! The Luther Lions Club. 1003 N. State St., Luther is open for indoor walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays and Thursdays.

• The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.