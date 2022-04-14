Book Buzz for April 14, 2022

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Love of My Life" by Rosie Walsh (fiction). Emma loves her husband Leo and their young daughter Ruby: she’d do anything for them. But almost everything she's told them about herself is a lie. And she might just have got away with it, if it weren’t for her husband’s job. Leo is an obituary writer; Emma a well-known marine biologist. When she suffers a serious illness, Leo copes by doing what he knows best – researching and writing about his wife’s life. But as he starts to unravel the truth, he discovers the woman he loves doesn’t really exist. Even her name isn’t real. When the very darkest moments of Emma’s past finally emerge, she must somehow prove to Leo that she really is the woman he always thought she was . . . But first, she must tell him about the other love of her life.

NEW FICTION: "Without Merit" by Colleen Hoover, "Redeeming Love" by Francine Rivers, "Third Degree" by Greg Iles, "Dead of Winter" by Stephen Mack Jones, "The Other People" by C.J. Tudor, "Silent Night" by Danielle Steel, "The Love of My Life" by Rosie Walsh, "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan, and "Notes On A Execution" by Danya Kukafka.

NEW NON FICTION: "Carry On" by John Lewis, "The Betrayal of Anne Frank" by Rosemary Sullivan, "Everybody Pays: two men, one murder and the price of truth" by Maurice Possley, "Good Blood: a doctor, a donor, and the incredible breakthrough that saved millions of babies" by Julian Guthrie, and "The Body Keeps the Score: brain, mind, and body in the healing of trauma" by Bessel VanDerKolk.

NEW MYSTERY: "Winter Study" by Nevada Barr, "A is For Alibi" by Sue Grafton, and "A Thousand Steps" by T. Jefferson Parker.