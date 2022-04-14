ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Book Buzz for April 14, 2022

By Sharon Wolfe
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 3 days ago

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Love of My Life" by Rosie Walsh (fiction).  Emma loves her husband Leo and their young daughter Ruby: she’d do anything for them. But almost everything she's told them about herself is a lie.  And she might just have got away with it, if it weren’t for her husband’s job. Leo is an obituary writer; Emma a well-known marine biologist. When she suffers a serious illness, Leo copes by doing what he knows best – researching and writing about his wife’s life. But as he starts to unravel the truth, he discovers the woman he loves doesn’t really exist. Even her name isn’t real.  When the very darkest moments of Emma’s past finally emerge, she must somehow prove to Leo that she really is the woman he always thought she was . . .  But first, she must tell him about the other love of her life.

NEW FICTION: "Without Merit" by Colleen Hoover, "Redeeming Love" by Francine Rivers, "Third Degree" by Greg Iles, "Dead of Winter" by Stephen Mack Jones, "The Other People" by C.J. Tudor, "Silent Night" by Danielle Steel, "The Love of My Life" by Rosie Walsh, "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan, and "Notes On A Execution" by Danya Kukafka.

NEW NON FICTION: "Carry On" by John Lewis, "The Betrayal of Anne Frank" by Rosemary Sullivan, "Everybody Pays: two men, one murder and the price of truth" by Maurice Possley, "Good Blood: a doctor, a donor, and the incredible breakthrough that saved millions of babies" by Julian Guthrie, and "The Body Keeps the Score: brain, mind, and body in the healing of trauma" by Bessel VanDerKolk.

NEW MYSTERY: "Winter Study" by Nevada Barr, "A is For Alibi" by Sue Grafton, and "A Thousand Steps" by T. Jefferson Parker.

Comments / 0

Related
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Library to host Book Sale on April 8-9

The Breckenridge Library will host its annual Spring Book Sale next week. The sale will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The sale will take place at the library, 209 N. Breckenridge Ave., and Book Sale shoppers should enter through the back door of the library during the sale. Library Director Heather Schkade said the library is still accepting donated books for the sale.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Baldwin, MI
City
Ruby, MI
Glamour

Dakota Fanning’s Sheer Lace Slip Dress Is Basically a Nightgown

Dakota Fanning's take on the sheer dress trend is exactly what you’d expect from the actor: It’s feminine but not frilly, sexy but not scandalous. And yep, there are bows. The actor showed off the look at the premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady on April 14, arriving alongside costars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, all of whom play different first ladies throughout the decades. With the help of stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Fanning’s younger sister Elle, Dakota chose a Rodarte black silk slip dress with a sheer lace cutout angling from the bust to the hip. To keep the look playful, she wore tiny black bows in her hair and accessorized with a chunky Beladora choker. She finished off the look with simple black heels and a flushed, natural makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
74
Followers
172
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy