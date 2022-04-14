Baldwin students present ‘How to Eat Like a Child’

BALDWIN — The Baldwin Community Schools High School/Middle School Drama Club welcomes the community to attend its performance of “How to Eat Like a Child — and Other Lessons in Not Being a Grown-Up.”

The play is based on the book by Delia Ephron and was adapted into a musical comedy television special starring Dick Van Dyke in 1981.

The performance is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 in the Baldwin High School gymnasium. In lieu of paid admission, the drama club is requesting each person bring two cans of food or other donations for the local food pantry.

“Our students have worked hard on this show and are excited to share this fun, classic program with our community. I’m proud of our drama students and look forward to showcasing their work next week,” play director Peter Graham said. “It’s great to get our students back on stage after having to cancel so many events during the past couple of years. We are also looking forward to supporting our local community by using this as an opportunity for a food drive.”