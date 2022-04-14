Free COVID test kits available at WSCC library

SCOTTVILLE — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its efforts to distribute free, at-home testing kits to underserved areas of the state by providing test kits to libraries, including the William M. Anderson Library at West Shore Community College, located in the Schoenherr Campus Center, 3000 N. Stiles Road.

Library hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Library staff may provide one test kit per person in a household, up to 5 people.

Test kits are available to anyone who is interested while supplies last.

For questions about picking up a test kit, visit the college’s website or call 231-845-6211.