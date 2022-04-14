Grade 5 math teacher in Milford is up for national award for excellence

MILFORD —

On a recent Thursday morning, after one of his fifth-graders fell short on a math problem, teacher Shane Jackson led his class through a polite golf clap.

An avid golf fan, he uses rounds of semi-quiet applause to celebrate students who don't land the correct answer — but take a risk nonetheless.

"If a student decides to take a chance and they come up to the board, their idea might not be the one we're looking for but it just shows that they knew something," said Jackson. "We try to twist what they've shown into a positive, rather than a negative."

Such "student-centered teaching" has helped Jackson become a finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. He was selected as a Massachusetts finalist in the mathematics category.

Jackson has taught math at Woodland Elementary School for his entire 15-year teaching career. He tries to learn the names of his 125 students by the second day of school.

According to Jenn Sauriol, state coordinator for the award, three finalists in the mathematics award category and two finalists in the science award category were forwarded to a National Selection Committee comprised of K-12 teachers, administrators, university professors, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education researchers who will meet to select up to two Massachusetts PAEMST recipients at the national level.

Teachers chosen to be Presidential award winners will be notified by the White House, honored in Washington, D.C., receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, and join a cadre of award-winning teachers who can impact STEM education in Massachusetts and nationally.

Jackson called himself "surprised but excited" when he was notified, saying he hopes it "shines some light on some of the other great things that the Milford Public Schools are doing."

"I know how great the teachers in Milford are, and I know how much I've learned from my colleagues over the years," he said. "And I think that it's nice that Milford gets some of the recognition that it deserves."

Education is in his blood: both parents were teachers, But Jackson wasn't headed in that direction initially. He went to college to be a psychologist, saying he was fascinated by "the way the human mind worked."

One of his degree requirements was to student-teach for a semester in a third-grade classroom, and he fell in love with teaching.

"The environment and the way the students responded and just their reactions and their excitement and their life, their love of learning like they, they have everything ahead of them and they don't know it," said Jackson in explaining what inspired him to embrace teaching.

He added an education minor and ended up helping teach that same class for two more years.

"I felt like I was making a positive impact on them," said Jackson.

His efforts to make students feel comfortable and ready to take risks has paid off.

While at the beginning of the year, some students found answering questions at the white board daunting, he now has to "tell kids that they can't because they all want to come back up."

During his recent lesson at Woodland, students dove into an activity called "Scoot." They sat in groups of four or five, silently pondering MCAS-style questions for two minutes. Then, they tackled the problem as a team.

Every couple of minutes, they "scooted" to another table to repeat the assignment with a new problem.

"When they're working together, they just think of it as another problem. They don't realize they're working on specific MCAS questions," said Jackson.

Student Kayla Dias, 11, said she feels like she's gotten stronger at math over the course of the year, saying Jackson "never gives up on teaching."

"He makes it fun all the time," added Rose Asong, 11. "Math is my favorite subject now."

One question had students figuring out the total volume, in cubic inches, of butter that a restaurant server would need to fill 10 plates. Once students solved it, they were surprised at how easy it was.

"I think that piece of success is so important for them and it doesn't have to be a successful quiz or test," said Jackson, of his students. "It just has to be success each and every day that they've done something correctly."

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com . Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz .

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Grade 5 math teacher in Milford is up for national award for excellence