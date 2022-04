The Auburn gymnastics team entered Fort Worth with the mindset of "enjoying the moment" and while the team was clearly having fun, the Tigers were also there to win. For the first time in program history, Auburn will be one of the final four teams competing for a national championship after the Tigers continued their magical postseason run with a strong performance in their semifinal meet against some of the best competition in the country. They got the job done by posting a team score of 197.8375, Auburn's highest total since March 4 and the team's third highest mark of the season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO