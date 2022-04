A historic Cedar Rapids business is now operating out of another local restaurant. Back in May of 2019, we told you that the land that Boston Fish Seafood Market & Restaurant in Cedar Rapids sits on was sold to a new owner. There was some concern that the business would close for good. Luckily, the new owner saw that there was something special there and the business was saved. It closed at the end of May for some renovations and reopened with new ownership in January of 2020 as Bostons.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 23 DAYS AGO