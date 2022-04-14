Firefighters Respond To 2 House Fires In Spencer

Firefighters responded to two different house fires in Spencer near Northeast 50th and Douglas Thursday morning.

In the first fire, everyone was able to safely make it out of the home.

The second fire, which happened shortly after just a few blocks away, was near Spencer Elementary.

At this time, it is not known if anyone occupied the residence of the second fire.

At this time, no injuries are being reported in either fire.

The cause for both is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.